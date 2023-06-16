Lillie Patterson

Funeral services for Lillie May Patterson will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Lillie May Patterson was born November 17, 1945 in Mounds, Oklahoma to Ernest and Violet (Roberts) Patterson. She passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 77.

Lillie was a lifelong resident of the Tuskegee and Okemah area and graduate of Okemah High School. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and making dresses. She also loved to watch Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Let’s Make a Deal and Family Feud. Lillie also loved working crossword puzzles and loved her cats. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Okemah and loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, George, Earnest, Charlie, Jim and Baby Patterson and sisters, Ruth Hart, Marie Hart, Liddie Smith and Marie Brewer.

Survivors include one brother, Joe Patterson of Okemah and one sister, Lois Patterson of Okemah. Also survived by a close cousin, Dora Lynam and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jose Reyes, Troy Ford, Randy Harjo, Kevin Mayfield, Larry Boyd and Frank Thornton.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Pup Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.