Okfuskee County Cattleman’s Association to meet June 17

The Okfuskee County Cattleman’s Association is inviting the community to attend their June 17 meeting at 6:00 pm at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds.

No membership is required to attend, just an interest in learning more about the beef industry and building the local cattleman’s community. Dinner and an ice cream bar will be provided by the local association. The Association is requesting anyone who is able and interested to bring homemade ice cream. During and after the meal door prizes from local businesses will be given away.

The guest speaker is Brice Callahan, Okfuskee County Extension Educator. He is scheduled to speak on how to raise local beef in an efficient way during today’s economy. He is also scheduled to help those new to the Cattleman’s Association to learn more about the benefits and rewards of being an active member in the association and how to promote the health and quality of the livestock in the county.