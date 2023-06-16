SSC to Host Event for Working Adults Looking to Finish Their Degrees

Seminole State College will host a free two-day Reach Higher: Reconnect event to help working adults learn more about completing their degrees on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., prospective students can visit the Tanner Hall building for light refreshments and to speak with advisors, financial aid specialists, the admissions team and take a campus tour.

From 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on June 21, SSC staff will be available to help students navigate the enrollment process.

“We’re able to offer adult learners a flexible schedule, allowing them to maintain a normal work routine while completing their degrees online or in person,” Laura Votaw, Online Degree Office Coordinator, said.

The event will feature free degree audits, financial aid information and career counseling. Prospective students are encouraged to bring copies of their collegiate transcripts. A transfer expert will walk students through how many of their previously earned credits can be applied to an associate’s degree at SSC. Financial aid staff will guide attendees on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and offer advice on other sources of aid. An academic advisor will also be available to help prospective students determine the best educational path to meet their career goals. Attendees will have the option to enroll in summer and fall courses. SSC offers face-to-face and online courses.

This event is made possible through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher program. The program focuses on helping non-traditional students earn degrees in critical occupation industries. Reach Higher also offers a Finish Line Scholarship. The scholarship is a minimum of a $500 award per semester for up to five semesters. The scholarship amount is determined by the institution upon review of applications and available funding. Students may be awarded multiple scholarship awards as they make satisfactory academic progress towards degree completion. Scholarship awards may not exceed a total of $5,000 within five semesters per recipient.