Touch-A-Truck Kids Day Event. This event takes place August 5, 2023.

The Artisans and Gardeners Market of Bristow, Oklahoma will host its third annual Touch-A-Truck Kids Day Event on August 5, 2023 from 9:09 a.m. to 11 a.m. The weekly Artisans and Gardeners Market takes place from 8:08 a.m. to noon each Saturday morning from May through September in the Tractor Supply parking lot at 700 North Main Street in Bristow, located between Tulsa and Oklahoma City on Historic Route 66. The market hosts over 20 vendors each week that grow, create, and make their own unique items.

The Artisans and Gardeners Market will host a FREE community event for friends of all ages offering FREE school supplies, while they last. A car show of sorts, the Touch-A-Truck Kids Day Event, will welcome local businesses, first responders, and state departments to show off their “trucks.” The Artisans and Gardeners Market anticipates at least 22 rigs of all shapes and sizes, including the Baer Logistics Dump Truck, Bristow Fire Department, Bristow Police Department, Creek County Ambulance, the City of Bristow, Calvin’s Wrecker Service, Molly and Socks Christmas Tree Farm, Sasser Dump Trucking, Powell Family Farm, Mounce Trucking’s Monster Truck, Spirit Bank, Green Environmental Services, Montgomery Tree Service, John Christner Trucking, Aiden’s Family Trucking, the Hatton Family Tractor, Will Kuhn’s Batman mobile, News on 6 Storm Chaser Brandon Welles, Shrewsbury Party Bus and Limousine, Trisha Lawrence’s Jeep, and Moore Well Drilling.

The local Rotary Club and Boy Scout Troop will be graciously assisting in the parking of the trucks and gifting school supplies to our local families. Our Bristow librarians will be hosting a booth with local program information and freebies. TSET Healthy Living, Spirit Bank, Rotary Club, and Creek County Community Partnership are all teaming together to donate school supplies for the Touch-A-Truck Kids Day Event. The Print Shop on Main Street, Spirit Bank, and Rotary Club of Bristow are accepting community donations of school supplies, monetary donations, and backpacks. Corwin Family Dentistry is donating toothbrushes for the community event. There are no registration or eligibility requirements to receive the school supplies, but supplies are limited.

Vendors look forward to the crowd that the Touch-a-Truck event will bring in August, but they welcome shoppers every Saturday morning. The market offers fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, honey, handmade crafts, and unique local creations. A local balloon artist and face painter will be joining in on the fun too!