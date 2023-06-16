Wildlife fishing report June 10 2023

CENTRAL

Arcadia: June 10. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and punch bait around channels, creek channels, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, and points. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: June 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits around brush structure and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish excellent on live shad and worms around docks, main lake, and rocks. Walleye slow on spoons around flats. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around shallows and shorelines. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around docks and points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: June 13. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around points and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: June 11. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Channel and flathead catfish slow on punch bait around main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: June 12. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around riprap and rocks. White bass fair on plastic baits and sassy shad around main lake. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points and weed beds. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 10. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. Channel catfish good on PowerBait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 10. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs around points. Crappie on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: June 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 83°F and murky. Saugeye excellent on crankbaits around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids good on shad around main lake. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 10. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around dam and docks. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around rocks and shallows. Channel catfish fair on sunfish, worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 10. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, and worms around riprap and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 13. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and shallows. Crappie slow on jigs, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: June 10. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Comments: Catfish bite is still decent on jugs and fishing points from shore, use worms and shad. Crappie are still being caught suspended off of brush. White bass bite is really good right now trolling main channels especially around the 51 Highway bridge. Black bass are definitely on summer pattern. Throw topwater around structure and riprap in the mornings and evenings. Then switch to finesse around docks and deeper water structure. Bow fishing is still hot! Striper bite decent during generation below dam. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: June 13. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids good on plastic baits, sassy shad, and spoons below the dam, main lake, and tailwater. White bass good on plastic baits and tube jigs around main lake. Comments: Hybrids and white bass reports have heated up this week in the main lake and below the dam. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, and shad around coves, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around riprap and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 10. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. White bass slow on jigs around river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms below the dam, riprap, rocks, and shallows. Comments: Noodling is picking up! Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait and live shad around creek channels, dam, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam and those are usually early morning and late evening. Best locations are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and clear. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on shad and shrimp around main lake, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Walleye fair on jerk baits and minnows around flats and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 10. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shorelines. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught in 20-30 ft. of water. Crappie are suspended around standing timer in 8-15 ft. deep. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and live shad around discharge and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and rocks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: June 11. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and channels. White bass good on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, and small lures around flats, river channel, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around channels, flats, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, and weed beds. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, riprap, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: June 10. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish good on crickets, stinkbait, and worms around dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: June 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish good on punch bait, shrimp, and stinkbait below the dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around points, rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: June 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids slow. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish fair to good. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: June 13. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around creek channels, points, riprap, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels and riprap. White bass good on jigs and minnows around main lake. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: June 12. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, crawfish, jigs, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, in-line spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 10. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, and standing timber. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 10. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 9. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, and spoons around coves, main lake, points, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around channels, main lake, and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 13. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, and rocks. Channel catfish slow on shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 9. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and worms around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and flats. Channel catfish good on chicken liver around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, points, river mouth, tailwater, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, points, rocks, and weed beds. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 10. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad and topwater lures around channels, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and punch bait around channels, coves, docks, and points. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been great. Striper are biting on live shad. Lots fish near Platter Flats and the dam. Catfish are biting on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting jig and minnows near brush piles offshore. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: June 12. Elevation is 22 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish and walleye slow on bill baits, jigs, and minnows around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 12. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and shad around main lake and points. Saugeye good on crankbaits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: June 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and flathead catfish fair on other around points, riprap, and shallows. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 12. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 12. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 72°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits around main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 10. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 74°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, and small lures around docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around docks, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.