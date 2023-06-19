Jonny Lee Dodson

1961-2023

Jonny Lee Dodson was born on August 13,1961 and entered into rest on June 6, 2023 at the age of 61.

Jonny was the second child born to Sam and Louise Dodson in Exeter, California. He spent his youth growing up in Okemah and Castle. Jonny spent years living in Tulsa before returning to Castle the last two years of his life.

Jonny was blessed with one son with his first wife Lori Schofield who he married in 1980. He was very proud of his son and grandchildren. Jonny later married Susan Rooney in 1993 who preceded him in death in 2011.

Jonny is survived by his parents, Sam and Louise Dodson of Castle, his son Brien Dodson and wife Michelle of Okemah; grandchildren Logan Dodson, Emma Dodson, Cole Dodson, and Lucas Dodson, his brother Sammy Dodson of Castle, his sister Ellen Houtchens and husband Jim of Sapulpa, sister Ann Goff and husband Donnie of Welty, and the mother of his son, Lori Schofield of Okemah. Nieces and nephews include Brandon Deibert, Justin Dodson, Ami Danker, Megan Goff, and Makena Goff.

Jonny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, riding motorcycles, and attending concerts.

Graveside services were held for Jonny on June 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Welty Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Addvantage Funeral Home of Tulsa and officiated by Pastor Mike Neal.