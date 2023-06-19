Judge Parish sets jury docket for June 20

District Judge Lawrence Parish has set his jury docket for June 20 for 9:30 a.m. The following cases are scheduled.

State of Oklahoma vs. Wesley Alan Parrick, Jr: Count 1- Petit larceny and Count 2- Trespassing after being forbidden.

State of Oklahoma vs. Brigit Michelle Schaefer: Count 1- Grand larceny, Count 2- Possession of controlled dangerous substance, a misdemeanor and Count 3- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

State of Oklahoma vs. Justin Parker: Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

State of Oklahoma vs. Mark Pierce: Forcible sodomy.

State of Oklahoma vs. Shawn K. Davenport: Count 1- Assault and battery on a police officer; Count 2- Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and Count 3-Resisting an officer, a misdemeanor.

State of Oklahoma vs. Rocky Joe Griffin: Count 1- Burglary in the second degree and Count 2- Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

State of Oklahoma vs. Justin Lee McCowan Marzette: Count 1- Assault with a dangerous weapon and Count 2- Domestic abuse-assault and battery