Taylor Grant Wind

Funeral services for Taylor Grant Wind will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the High Spring Baptist Church of Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the High Spring Cemetery of Konawa, Oklahoma. Wake services will be Wednesday evening at the High Spring Baptist Church of Okemah.

Taylor Grant Wind was born April 11, 1990 in Claremore, Oklahoma. He passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home in Dewar, Oklahoma at the age of 32.

Taylor was a resident of Dewar, Oklahoma and a 2009 graduate of Glenpool High School. He and Delana Rae Panoske were married July 15, 2017 in Konawa. Taylor served his country with the United States Army and enjoyed fishing, going to concerts, skateboarding and storm chasing. He was an avid OU Football fan and most importantly, he loved spending time with his kids.

He is preceded in death by one daughter, Willow Wind and grandparents, Jack and Sue Gentry, Jesse and Lillie Wind and Curtis Scott.

Survivors include his wife, Delana Wind of the home; his mother, Robyn Wind of Kiefer, Oklahoma; his father, Calvin Scott of Tulsa; his son, Maddox Wind of Beggs; two daughters, Lily Wind and Claire Wind of Glenpool; two brothers, Anthony Scott of Kiefer, Oklahoma and Eco Lowe of Turley, Oklahoma and grandparents, Grover and Melodie Wind of Muskogee and Georgia Gentry of Bixby.

Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Dean, Adam Linthicum, Josh McDaniel, Noah Wind, Omar Rifai and Eric Taylor.

Honorary bearers include Raudel Munoz, Andy Panoske, Elijah Panoske, Corey Gibson and Micah Panoske.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Del Beaver, Rev. Jesse Wind and Rev. Grover Wind.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.