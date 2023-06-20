Thad Wardell White Thad Wardell White was born on May 5, 1941 in Prague, Oklahoma and passed from this life on June 19, 2023. Thad was the son of Dean and Ollie White. He grew up in various places including Arkansas and Missouri before finally settling in Paden. He attended Paden Schools and made lifelong friends, who were more like family.

Thad loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for historical relics and of course, buying, trading and raising his cattle. His favorite pastime was attending the numerous livestock auctions in our area and sitting and chatting with everyone at the local cafe.

In 1964, Thad began in the carpentry trade by building houses. As that progressed and he started keeping a stock of supplies, he transitioned his focus to selling building materials. In 1977, Thad White Building Supplies was established and has become known across the state as the place to buy reasonably priced building materials.

Thad was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Ruby and Willie. He is survived by a host of friends and people who loved him dearly.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Prague. Burial will immediately follow at Prague Cemetery.