Michelle Corn

Michelle Ann Corn was born May 8, 1969 in Wichita, Kansas to Larry and Nancy (Fields) Ford. She passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 54.

Michelle was a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma. She loved working with arts and crafts, gardening, fishing, hiking and especially spending time with her family. She will be missed.

She is survived by her children, Nathan Corn, Chalcee Ford and Britteny Ford all of California; her sister, Tammy Russum and husband Paul of Okemah; two brothers, Mike Ford and wife Nikki of Henryetta and Mark Ford also of Oklahoma and 6 grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

