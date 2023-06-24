PSO Update: Severe Weather – June 2023 June 23, 2023 – 5 p.m.

Storm Response Update 12

If you are still without power, please know we will not stop working until all customers are restored. Every outage ticket will be assigned to a crew and they will work ticket by ticket to make repairs and restore power.

Approximately 177,000 customers have been restored and approximately 27,000 customers remain without power.

Over 3,500 utility workers continue to make repairs in the Tulsa area. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are on track to be restored between now and Saturday.

Customers can view real-time outage and restoration information by visiting

psoklahoma.com/outages/status. The outage map refreshes every 15 minutes.

PSO would also like to thank all customers for your patience and understanding while

utility crews work day and night to restore your power.

Online Resources

• Outage FAQs

• PSO process for how we restore power • Outage map

Safety Messages