PSO Update: Severe Weather – June 2023 June 23, 2023 – 5 p.m.
Storm Response Update 12
If you are still without power, please know we will not stop working until all customers are restored. Every outage ticket will be assigned to a crew and they will work ticket by ticket to make repairs and restore power.
Approximately 177,000 customers have been restored and approximately 27,000 customers remain without power.
Over 3,500 utility workers continue to make repairs in the Tulsa area. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are on track to be restored between now and Saturday.
Customers can view real-time outage and restoration information by visiting
psoklahoma.com/outages/status. The outage map refreshes every 15 minutes.
PSO would also like to thank all customers for your patience and understanding while
utility crews work day and night to restore your power.
Online Resources
• Outage FAQs
• PSO process for how we restore power • Outage map
Safety Messages
- If the storm damaged the weatherhead connection on your home, you will need to have a licensed electrician make repairs to this equipment before power is restored to your home or facility.
- Please consider any downed power lines energized and dangerous. Please stay at least 10 feet away while keeping children and pets away. You can report a downed line by calling 1-833-766-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG).
- Please do not approach crews who are working to restore power. Their focus must continue to be to work safely without interruption.
Scams
- PSO has received reports of scammers calling customers asking for money to restore power. If you receive this type of call, hang up and report it at psoklahoma.com/account/bills/fraud-scams.
Generator Safety
• If you use a generator, please follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions. Do not operate the unit indoors. Connect appliances directly to the generator’s electric outlet, not to the main electrical panel of your home or business.
• Before you evacuate your house please disconnect (open) your home’s main electrical breaker after you turn off the generator. This will eliminate any possibility of the generator feeding power back into PSO’s electric system.
Report and Track Outages
- Visit psoklahoma.com/outages/report/ or call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO- OUTG) to report an outage, safety hazard like a downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power lines.
- Use the mobile app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play, to report an outage, check outage status, view and pay your bill, manage your account, and more.
- Visit PSOklahoma.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.
- Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at psoklahoma.com/alerts. Follow @PSOklahoma on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor for additional updates.
- If you have questions related to your PSO power, call 1-833-776-7697 (1-833- PSO-POWR) or visit our website at psoklahoma.com/outages.