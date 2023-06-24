Thinking Out Loud: Be Gentle

While realizing that fifteen years ago I didn’t have the faintest idea that I would end up where I am now (Senior Minister turned Hospice Chaplain), I still like to keep the illusion that I am in control of my own life. I like to decide what I most need, what I will do next, what I want to accomplish, and how others will think of me. While being so busy running my own life, I become oblivious to the gentle movements of the Spirit of God within me, pointing me in directions quite different from my own. (It was my goal to retire as a Gospel minister.) It requires a lot of inner solitude and silence to become aware of these divine movements. God does not shout, scream, push, or bully! The Spirit of God is soft and gentle, like a small voice or a light breeze. It is the Spirit of Love that guides us to make life-changing decisions. John T. Catrett, III Scissortail Hospice Chaplain 306 North Main St., Suite E Bristow, OK 74010 918.352.3080