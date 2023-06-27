Drummond comments on U.S. Supreme Court action relating to charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 26, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case of Charter Day School Inc. v. Peltier. The high Court’s lack of action on the case allows a lower court ruling to stand, effectively affirming that charter schools are state actors.

This development arrives after the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted earlier this month to approve what would be the nation’s first religious charter school, a move that Drummond maintains is a clear violation of the U.S. and state constitutions.

“The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up the Peltier case is promising for all Oklahomans who are troubled by the possibility of state-funded religious charter schools. While the Court’s action may be taken as a favorable development in the effort to maintain non-secular public schools, I expect much litigation on this issue in the months to come. I will continue fighting to protect the Constitution and preserve religious liberty, just as my oath requires.”