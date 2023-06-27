Vernon S. Davault

Funeral services for Vernon S. Davault will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Bearden Cemetery with full military honors.

Vernon Stelser Davault reunited with a band of saints and his beloved wife, Nancy on June 23, 2023. He was born September 3, 1928 to Martin Stelser Davault and Gertrude (Mcalister) Davault in Asher, Oklahoma where he later attended and graduated from Noble High School. He worked in a local nursery during that time, and eventually enlisted in the US Army and deployed to Korea and Japan with Company C of the 45th Infantry. He drove motor patrol during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from the Pacific Rim, Vernon utilized his GI Bill to attend Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, where he met his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Blew) Davault. Married on August 16, 1958, over the next 7 years they would become parents of two children, Jeff and Julie. In 1965, Vernon and Nancy moved to Okemah with 2 kids, 2 cars and a house full of hand-me-down furniture. Vernon would make Okemah is home for the next 58 years, where he began and completed his “official” career as director of Ag Stabilization and Conservation. He thoroughly loved his job, mostly because a large portion of his time was spent walking the farms of Okfuskee County surveying crops for the USDA. He loved Okemah, and throughout his life here he was active in many civic groups including Okemah Lion’s Club, St. Paul’s UMC, Okemah Band Boosters, Okemah School Board and others. In retirement, Vernon took real estate courses and became a local agent. He also drove a school bus at Bearden School for 8 years. Vernon was an avid quail hunter. He also loved to turkey and deer hunt but was passionate about fishing and spent many Saturday mornings fishing with one of his friends, Chubby Anderson. Vernon loved spending time with his grandchildren whether they were going “creekin” or showing livestock, he was their #1 fan. He was blessed with two beautiful great-granddaughters who he loved dearly and spoiled them rotten.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; one brother, Ralph and two sisters, Yvonne Nemecek and Vida Lee.

Survivors include his son, Jeff Davault and his partner Joe Cox; his daughter, Julie Carter and husband Ted; two grandchildren, Catelyn Wilbourn and husband Curtis and Hesston Carter and wife Katy; two great-grandchildren, Adilyn and Ella Wilbourn and three sisters, Lavera Higby of Noble, Wanda Danley and husband Bob of Noble and Jean Phillips of Holdenville.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Travis Danley, Logan Daily, Chad Blew, Monte Phillips, Chace Phillips and Shane Phillips.

Honorary bearers include Dennis Phillips, Gary Phillips, Terrell Turman, Randy Ritchie, Randy Pickard and George Nessmith “in abs

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Bobby Green.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.