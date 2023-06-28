Celebrate Independence Day in Oklahoma’s State Parks
Fireworks, cookouts and family fun are all staples of celebrating the 4th of July. This holiday weekend, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is sharing a roundup of Independence Day festivities for Oklahomans to enjoy across nearly 40 state parks.
Whether it’s taking a hike through Tenkiller State Park or watching fireworks at Lake Murray there are plenty of ways to celebrate at our beautiful state parks. Check out event details specific to each park below.
“Independence Day is best celebrated by going outdoors and discovering the unparalleled beauty of our state.” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “Our parks have the perfect opportunities for families and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate freedom this 4th of July.”
Festivities in Eastern Oklahoma parks:
- Greenleaf Discovery Center 4th of July Bash
- Friday, June 30, 2023
○ 1:00 p.m. – Lady Liberty Crown
○ 2:00 p.m. – Firework Finger Painting
○ 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours
-
-
-
- Meet at the front office
- Kids $5, Adults $7 (Must be paid by 4:45)
-
-
○ 6:00 p.m. – Stars and Stripes Wind Chimes
- Saturday, July 1, 2023
- 12:00 p.m. – Uncle Sam Craft
- 2:00 p.m. – 4th of July Scavenger Hunt!
- 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours
- Sunday, July 2, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – S’mores Keepsake Craft
- 1:00 p.m. – Bottle Rocket Craft
- 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours
- Monday, July 3, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – Patriotic Lantern
- 1:00 p.m. – Firework Rings
- 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- 11:00 a.m. – 4th of July Hats
- 1:00 p.m. – USA Eagle Craft
- 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours
- Lake Eufaula
- Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Head to the Festival Lawn for food trucks, games and live music. Inflatables will be set up on Water Street starting at 6:30 p.m. with kids zone activities. Fireworks will be shown after dark at approximately 9:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public.
- Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Patriotic Kids’ Parade at Carlton Landing (decorating to start at 9:30 a.m.): Grab your red, white and blue gear and favorite noise makers and head to the Pavilion for a patriotic parade around Boulevard.
- Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Sequoyah State Park
- Saturday, July 1, 2023: The park will offer a food truck, a live band in the courtyard at 7:30 p.m. and a firework display at dusk.
- Open activities at the Recreation Department: Coloring, board games, scavenger hunt, photo booth, snow cones, cornhole boards and horseshoes.
- 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Basketball Bracket: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk
- 2:30-3:00 p.m. – Craft at Recreation Department
- 3:00 p.m. – Movie: Rated G-PG at Recreation Department
- 4:00-4:30 p.m. – Tie-Dye Bucket Hat: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk, $10 per person
- 5:00-5:30 p.m. – Craft at Recreation Department
- 5:45-6:45 p.m. – Face painting at Recreation Department
- 6:00 p.m. – Movie – Rated G-PG at Recreation Department
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Easy Guided Hike: Meet at Lodge Front Desk
- 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Fishing at the Dock: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk
- 7:30- 8:00 p.m. – Tie-Dye Bucket Hat: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk, $10 per person
- 8:00-8:45 p.m. – Face Painting at Recreation Department
- The Lookout Kitchen food trailer will be available at the fireworks show. Come check out this brand new trailer and indulge in delicious food.
- Tenkiller State Park
- *Pools will be open on July 4th with an admission fee of $5 (children under two are free).
- Friday, June 30, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – Birds of a Feather: Learn about bird feathers and paint one of your own
- 1:00 p.m. – Hummingbird Feeders: Stop in to make a feeder while learning about ruby-throated hummingbirds
- 3:00 p.m. – Nature Print Tees: Design a nature tee shirt to take home. Shirts can be purchased for $8 each courtesy of Tenkiller State Park Partners. Come in early to choose the shirt.
- 8:00 p.m. – Night Hike on Crappie Point Trail: Register by 6:30 p.m. and wear closed-toed shoes
- Saturday, July 1, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – Button Making: Design and make your own buttons
- 1:00 p.m. – Slither & Hiss: Learning session on the snakes of Oklahoma
- 3:00 p.m. – Family Fun Hour featuring a hula hoop contest, seed spitting contest, knobby knee race and water bottle rockets
- Sunday, July 2, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – Leaf Owl Craft: Learn about owls and collect leaves to make your own owl
- 1:00 p.m. – Dirt Babies: Make our version of a chia pet while learning about photosynthesis
- Monday, July 3, 2023
- 10:00 a.m. – Nature print t-shirts sponsored by Tenkiller Park Partners
- 1:00 p.m. – Wet and Wild Fun at the Nature Center
- Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- 6:30 p.m. – Watermelon Eating Contest
- GTAA (Greater Tenkiller Area Association) is sponsoring a public fireworks show beginning at dusk. The shooting site is within the parks’s lagoons, so Tenkiller State Park and the south end of the lake always have the best views!