Celebrate Independence Day in Oklahoma’s State Parks

Fireworks, cookouts and family fun are all staples of celebrating the 4th of July. This holiday weekend, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is sharing a roundup of Independence Day festivities for Oklahomans to enjoy across nearly 40 state parks.

Whether it’s taking a hike through Tenkiller State Park or watching fireworks at Lake Murray there are plenty of ways to celebrate at our beautiful state parks. Check out event details specific to each park below.

“Independence Day is best celebrated by going outdoors and discovering the unparalleled beauty of our state.” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “Our parks have the perfect opportunities for families and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate freedom this 4th of July.”

Festivities in Eastern Oklahoma parks:

Greenleaf Discovery Center 4th of July Bash Friday, June 30, 2023



○ 1:00 p.m. – Lady Liberty Crown

○ 2:00 p.m. – Firework Finger Painting

○ 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours

Meet at the front office Kids $5, Adults $7 (Must be paid by 4:45)



○ 6:00 p.m. – Stars and Stripes Wind Chimes

Saturday, July 1, 2023 12:00 p.m. – Uncle Sam Craft 2:00 p.m. – 4th of July Scavenger Hunt! 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours

Sunday, July 2, 2023 11:00 a.m. – S’mores Keepsake Craft 1:00 p.m. – Bottle Rocket Craft 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours

Monday, July 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. – Patriotic Lantern 1:00 p.m. – Firework Rings 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 4th of July Hats 1:00 p.m. – USA Eagle Craft 4:00 p.m. – Historical Golf Cart Tours



Lake Eufaula Saturday, July 1, 2023 Head to the Festival Lawn for food trucks, games and live music. Inflatables will be set up on Water Street starting at 6:30 p.m. with kids zone activities. Fireworks will be shown after dark at approximately 9:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Patriotic Kids’ Parade at Carlton Landing (decorating to start at 9:30 a.m.): Grab your red, white and blue gear and favorite noise makers and head to the Pavilion for a patriotic parade around Boulevard.



Sequoyah State Park Saturday, July 1, 2023: The park will offer a food truck, a live band in the courtyard at 7:30 p.m. and a firework display at dusk. Open activities at the Recreation Department: Coloring, board games, scavenger hunt, photo booth, snow cones, cornhole boards and horseshoes. 2:00-3:30 p.m. – Basketball Bracket: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk 2:30-3:00 p.m. – Craft at Recreation Department 3:00 p.m. – Movie: Rated G-PG at Recreation Department 4:00-4:30 p.m. – Tie-Dye Bucket Hat: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk, $10 per person 5:00-5:30 p.m. – Craft at Recreation Department 5:45-6:45 p.m. – Face painting at Recreation Department 6:00 p.m. – Movie – Rated G-PG at Recreation Department 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Easy Guided Hike: Meet at Lodge Front Desk 7:00-8:00 p.m. – Fishing at the Dock: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk 7:30- 8:00 p.m. – Tie-Dye Bucket Hat: Sign up at Lodge Front Desk, $10 per person 8:00-8:45 p.m. – Face Painting at Recreation Department The Lookout Kitchen food trailer will be available at the fireworks show. Come check out this brand new trailer and indulge in delicious food.

