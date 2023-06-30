Graveside services for Betty Carol Solomon will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Schoolton Cemetery.

Betty Carol Solomon was born to Carl Clayton Smith and Alpha Omega Smith Wright on June 8, 1940 in Boley, Oklahoma. She left this life her on earth June 29, 2023 at her kids home at the age of 83.

Betty made her home back in Noble, Oklahoma in 2019 where he was raised and attended Noble Public Schools as a child. In 1991 she married Jerry Solomon; he later preceded her in death August 28, 2016. Betty enjoyed garage sales and antique stores. She also loved gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry and many other family members.

She is survived by her son, Carl Chancellor and wife Maryann of Clinton; daughters, Tammy Boman from Oklahoma City, Sherri Chesnut and husband Kent from Norman and Dewana Buck and husband Raymond from Tuttle; grandchildren, Steven Chesnut and wife Pirwah, Brandy Hathorne and husband Kevin, Britt Muirhead, Zachary Chesnut, Trenda Walgren and husband Randy, Amber Hames and husband Dustin, Ray Buck and Ina; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Colt, Jade, Lorraine, Matthew, Brianne, Kylie, Addy and Abby; one brother, Ronnie Smith and wife Jan; three sisters, Charlotte, Marilyn Kay and Yvonne and many other family and friends.

We miss you already mom and we love you very much. This is not goodbye; it’s a see you later.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Butch Chancellor, Kent Chesnut, Raymond Buck, Ray Buck, Zachary Chesnut and Randy Walgren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Mike Lewis.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.