THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, CELEBRATE FREEDOM!

The Tinker Air Show is scheduled for July 1-2, with this year’s theme being STEM Takes Flight. The show will highlight science, technology, engineering and mathematics to make human flight possible.

In addition to a full slate of entertaining, high-flying acts, STEM will once again be at the forefront of this year’s free community event. Presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the Air and Space Forces Gerrity Chapter, STEM City, an airplane hanger filled with a variety of hands-on activities for kids ages 5 through those in high school, can engage with drone tech, robotics, LEGOs, snap circuits and more while exploring potential career opportunities.

Other educational opportunities include a mobile movie theater showing films about the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, as well as the Women Airforce Service Pilots, WASP, who served in World War II. Attendees can also walk inside an E-3 Sentry AWACS, explore a full-scale E-7 exhibit of the Air Force’s new global defense plane, and get an up-close look at the Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules and other static exhibits.