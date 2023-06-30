Funeral services for Tony Ray Sands will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Buckeye Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Little Family Cemetery in Bearden. Wake services will be Wednesday, July 5th at 7:00 PM also at the Buckeye Baptist Church.

Tony Ray Sands was born July 22, 1985 in Ada, Oklahoma to Arthur Sands and Anita Hicks. He passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 37.

Tony was a 2003 graduate of Mason High School and later graduated from OSU IT in Okmulgee and the College of Muskogee Nation. He enjoyed playing video games, going to movies and watching Family Guy.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Agnes Hicks, Jonah Sands and Bertha Sands.

He is survived by his father, Arthur Sands of Okemah and Anita Hicks of Okemah; his brother, Jeremy Sands of Okemah; his sister, Jessica Johnson of Wetumka; grandfather, Hanson Hicks of Okemah; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Dakota, Keinan, Elizabeth and Ariel; aunts, Tina Canard, Hettie Bates and Peggy Sands: uncles, Curtis, Randall and Charley Hicks and Mike, Brian and Bruce Sands.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kyle Hart, Brandon Jack, Russell Berryhill, Sonte Lena, Eric Hicks and Eagle Hicks.

Honorary bearers include Curtis Hicks, Randall Hicks, Charley Hicks, Talen Hicks and Brandon Johnson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Wayne Harjo, Bro. Chad Smith and Bro. Timmy Coon.

