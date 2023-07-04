Oklahoma Senior Games to send 124 athletes to Nationals

A total of 124 athletes will represent Oklahoma in the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, PA July 7th through the 18th. Athletes 50 and older will complete in a variety of sporting events, basketball, road racing, pickleball, bowling, and track and field, just to name a few. These athletes have qualified for this competition by competing in last years Oklahoma Senior Games.

According to the National Senior Games, to participate in the National Senior Games Championships, you must be 50 years old and qualify the year before through a NSGA sanctioned State Qualifying Games. You may qualify at the senior games in the state in which you live, or in any state which allows out-of-state competitors; however, you should contact these States directly for qualifying information. A complete list of sanctioned State Organizations with contact information and web link is available on the NSGA State Games page.

Qualifying standards differ depending on the sport/event and you should read more information about qualifying in the National Senior Games Official Sports Rules posted under the link, NSGA Official Sport Rules. Typically, the qualifying standards do not differ drastically from year-to-year.

In most sports, the top 4 finishers in each age group qualify for Nationals, as well as those who meet the Minimum Performance Standards (in applicable sports). The exceptions are Tennis (only the top 3 finishers for each age group qualify), Golf (you must meet the Minimum Performance Standards or finish 1st). If you qualify in either the 5K or the 10K Road Race, you can compete in both races. Cyclists who finish in the top 4 in either the 20K or the 40K Road Race, qualify in both events. In Triathlon all finishers qualify. For team sports (basketball, softball, volleyball) the top 3 teams in each age group qualify. Open sports (Cornhole, Beach Volleyball, 8 v 8 Soccer) do not require qualification.

No matter what place an athlete finishes, they may also qualify in the sports which have Minimum Performance Standards (MPS), by meeting or exceeding the MPS for the age-division they are competing in at the State Level. (Ex. An athlete is 54 in 2020 and competes in the 50-54 age division at their State Games, but will move up to the 55-59 age division at Nationals. They must meet the MPS for the 50-54 age division to qualify for Nationals.

The National Games, a 19-sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport championships in the world for seniors.

For more information visit the Oklahoma Senior Games at https://okseniorgames.com, or the National Senior Games at https://nsga.com.