SBA Disaster Assistance Granted for June Storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance for Comanche and Tulsa counties following a series of severe storms that occurred from June 14-18.

The designation provides SBA low interest disaster loans for renters, homeowners, business owners and private, non-profits to repair or replace any property damaged by the storm which was not covered by insurance or other assistance programs. The loan program is also available to assist businesses that sustained economic injury due to the storm.

Under SBA rules, the assistance is also available for residents and business owners in the contiguous counties ofCaddo, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner, and Washington.

The Governor requested the SBA assistance on Saturday, July 1 after assessments found at least 66 homes and businesses with major damage and 167 with minor damage in Comanche and Tulsa counties.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Damage assessments are ongoing and additional counties may be added at a later date.