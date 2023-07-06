Wildlife Fishing Report July 5, 2023

NORTHEAST Birch: July 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County. Copan: Jun 30. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, and riprap. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Eucha: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish fair on crickets and worms around shallows. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Fort Gibson: July 2. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam, main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Grand: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, and points. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Hulah: Jun 30. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, and spinnerbaits around coves, points. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Kaw: July 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, cut bait, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: July 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, creek channels, and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and shad below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Rylee Rolling, game warden stationed in Tulsa County. Lower Illinois: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Oologah: July 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. Walleye good on crankbaits around flats. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and worms around main lake and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good around rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Comments: Flathead catfish are good noodling right now. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County. Skiatook: July 2. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live bait and shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught 25-40 ft. deep. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County. Sooner: July 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and sunfish around flats and rocks. Comments: Discharge temperature is 92 degrees. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Spavinaw: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County. Tenkiller: July 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs, lipless baits, and small lures around channels and flats. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, and creek channels. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass and walleye fair on crankbaits, flukes, live bait, and plastic baits around river channel and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, flats, points, and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around coves, points, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Canton: July 2. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jerk baits and topwater lures around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County. Fort Supply: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Channel catfish fair on punch bait, shrimp, and stinkbait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County. Foss: July 3. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on worms. Striped bass hybrids good in deep water. Catfish good along north side. Catfish good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, river channel, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, and stinkbait around river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: Jun 30. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits around brush structure, flats, main lake, points, river mouth, standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 79°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, worms around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: Jun 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river mouth, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: Jun 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live bait, and stinkbait around main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Robert S. Kerr: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, river mouth, rocks, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, points, weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Pine Creek: Jun 30. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Sardis: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, creek channels, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: July 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, slabs, and topwater lures around channels, creek channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, coves, docks, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are biting on live shad and topwater lures. Catfish are biting on cut bait and live shad in 18-36 ft. of water. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows near brush piles in 10-22 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: Jun 30. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Ellsworth: July 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, minnows, sassy shad, and small lures around points and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Lawtonka: July 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye fair on crankbaits, sassy shad, and worms around main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Waurika: July 2. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 73°F and murky. Striped bass hybrid, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.