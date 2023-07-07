ECU Sports Administration master’s degree ranked as a top program in the nation

ADA – The Master of Education in Sports Administration at East Central University has been recognized nationally as one of the top online master’s programs in the country. The program’s popularity continues to grow, producing highly successful graduates, while tailoring to students all over the world.

“The educational quality and reputation, in addition to its affordability and convenience, has made our program highly sought after,” said Dr. Nick Stowers, associate professor of Sports Administration.

The program was featured on several top lists. Those rankings include Best Online Master’s Degrees in Sports Management (#19) by onlinemastersdegrees.org, Best Online Master’s in Sports Management (#24) by academicinfluence.com, Best Online Master’s in Sports Management (#8) by zdnet.com, and Most Affordable Top-Ranked Schools for Masters in Sports Management Degree Programs (#2) by sports-management-degrees.com.

The Master of Education in Sports Administration specialization is designed to prepare the professional for positions as athletic director, athletic coach, athletic administration positions, as well as a variety of sport-related positions. The program is based on specialized courses in athletic administration. The degree is delivered completely online and can be completed in as little as four semesters.

For more information regarding the Sports Administration program, visit ecok.edu or contact Department Chair Dr. Jason Prather at jprather@ecok.edu or Sports Administration faculty Dr. Nick Stowers at nstowers@ecok.edu.