Groundbreaking One-Woman Play, On The Far End, Explores Mvskoke Activist’s Journey Through History and Advocacy

Performance to Coincide with the Third Anniversary of Historic Mcgirt Supreme Court Decision

TULSA, Okla.—Acclaimed playwright Mary Kathryn Nagle brings to the stage an extraordinary and deeply personal one-woman play, On The Far End, which takes audiences on a compelling journey through the life and experiences of Mvskoke activist Jean Hill Chaudhuri. Through a captivating narrative, Nagle recounts Chaudhuri’s family history from the Trail of Tears to her grandfather’s allotment on the Mvskoke Reservation, intertwining her incredible life story with the United States’ legacy of broken promises.

Inspired by true events, the play sheds light on Jean Hill Chaudhuri’s courageous spirit and unwavering determination. On The Far End delves into her relentless pursuit of justice and advocacy, recounting pivotal moments in her life. The title, On The Far End, is a poignant reference to the landmark 2020 Supreme Court Opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma. This ruling rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to abolish the Mvskoke Reservation, which was established by the 1866 Treaty signed between the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the United States. By connecting her own family’s journey to this significant legal case, Nagle highlights the resilience of Indigenous communities while underscoring the need to confront historical injustices.

“We are honored to present On The Far End, a play that sheds light on the deeply personal experiences of Jean Hill Chaudhuri and her tireless advocacy,” said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief David Hill. “Through her captivating story, we hope to ignite meaningful conversations about historical and ongoing injustices faced by Native communities.”

On The Far End promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, delving into the depths of human resilience, the complexities of identity, and the enduring power of advocacy.

For interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Jason Salsman at jsalsman@muscogeenation.com.

Event Details

Time & Date: July 9, 2023 at 5:00pm

Location: The Cove at River Spirit Casino

8330 Riverside Parkway

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137