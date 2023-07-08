Gerald Alan Orrell

Funeral services for Gerald Alan Orrell will be held Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery, Okemah, OK

Mr. Orrell was born May 3, 1947, in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Ralph Edward and Azilene (Martin) Orrell. He passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at home SW of Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 76.

Gerald was a resident of Okfuskee County for 13 years. He enlisted in the Army in 1970 and was stationed in Germany for 3 years. He graduated from Carnegie High School in 1965 and went on to receive three degrees from the University of Central Oklahoma; one in History, one in accounting and a master’s in history education. He also was a Civil War Buff and loved history. He later married Barbara Jean Jackson on June 20, 1986, in Midwest City and were married for 37 years. Gerald drove a truck for Consolidated Freight Ways for 30 yrs. He and his wife traveled to 49 states throughout the United States.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one son, Brett Orrell.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Jackson) Orrell of the home; two sons, Jeffrey Orrell of Oklahoma City, OK and Gregory Dunson of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Lorrie (Dunson) Mann and husband Gary of Oklahoma City and Kerri Taylor and husband Chris of Edmond, OK; one brother, Derrell D Orrell and wife JoDean of Carnegie, OK; five grandchildren; Thomas Mann, Jacob Mann, Addison Taylor, Madilynn Taylor and Avery Dunson; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Mann and Briar Mann.

Active pallbearers will be Gary Mann, Chris Taylor, Tommy Mann, Jacob Mann, Shawn Orrell and Bryon Anderson

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Robert “Pup” Rogers.

