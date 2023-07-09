Donations Doubled for Food for Kids

News On 6 & Burnett Home Improvement Team Up For Matching Campaign

TULSA, Okla. – Green Country was hit by a powerful storm in June, leaving thousands without power, some for as long as a week. Many lost food as a result, and even after power was restored, many families are still without food.

As Oklahoma’s Own, News On 6 wants to help our community stay strong during these tough times. For the month of July, we’re teaming up with Burnett Home Improvement and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help raise money for Food for Kids and help local families get back on their feet.

Donations made to Food for Kids during the campaign will also be matched up to $2,500 by Burnett Home Improvement.

“Community outreach and support has always been important to us at Burnett Home Improvement,” said Eli Ferrell, Marketing Director at Burnett Home Improvement. “We’re excited to partner with Channel 6 to raise additional funds for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma!”

During the matching campaign in July, donations go even further. Every dollar donated normally provides four meals to a family in need. Through the match, donations up to $2,500 are doubled and eight meals are provided for every dollar given.

“Food insecurity continues to impact over half a million Oklahomans each year,” said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “One in six Oklahomans are facing hunger. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is grateful to work with partners like News On 6 and Burnett Home Improvement so we can make a significant and immediate difference in the lives of families and individuals in need.”

To make a donation or learn more about this campaign, visit NewsOn6.com/Match

For those in need of a little extra help right now, a list of local pantries, summer feeding program sites and additional resources is available at okfoodbank.org

