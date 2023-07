Notification of walkaway:

Isaac Espinosa #593895

HODGEN, OKLA. – Isaac Espinosa (ODOC #593895), an inmate at Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Okla., unlawfully walked away at approximatley 8 p.m. on July 8, 2023.

Inmate Espinosa, 34, is a Hispanic male serving a 15-year sentence out of Oklahoma County for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If you see Inmate Espinosa or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.