Tiger R. “Katcv” Hobia

Funeral Services for Tiger R. “Katcv” Hobia will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kialegee Family Life Center, Wetumka, OK. Internment will follow at the Kialegee Cemetery, Wetumka, OK.

Mr. Hobia was born September 9, 1952 in Wetumka, OK to Louis and Agnes (Wesley) Hobia in Wetumka, OK. He passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at his home in Wetumka, OK at the age of 70.

Tiger has been a resident of Wetumka, Ok all of his life. He worked in maintenance at the Creek Nation Community Hospital in Okemah, OK and also served as a leader of the Kialegee Tribal Town for 4 years. Tiger was baptized at Salt Creek Church in Wetumka, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Millie and four brothers, Melford, Elliotte, Bill, and Charles “Ricky” Hobia.

Tiger is survived by, one brother, Wilbourn Hobia, three sisters, Mary Givens, Martha Givens, and June Fixico, one daughter Noratte Hobia of Holdenville, OK. and 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren,

Active pallbearers will be Amos Crowels, Shawn Shatswell, Senhelvpke Frazier, Louis Hobia, Michael Hartley and Jeff Hobia.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Richard Wildcat, James Martinez, Leroy Martinez, Lowell Wesley, Ben Givens, Jesse Givens, Andrew Harjo, and Henry Harjo, Sr.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, OK and officiated by Bill Hobia, Jr.

