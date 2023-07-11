Funeral Services for Joe Edgar Cheatwood will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Last Chance Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Joe Edgar Cheatwood was born December 17, 1942 in Byars, Oklahoma to Joe and Uda Fay (Strawn) Cheatwood. He passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Jean Cheatwood and his grandson, Dylan Cheatwood.

Survivors include his wife, Candace Cheatwood of the home; children, Darla Jo Cheatwood of Okemah, Steve Cheatwood of Okemah, Andrea James and husband David of Nuyaka, Gunnar Varner and wife Ashley of Okemah and Cody Lee Williams and wife Krissi of Yukon; siblings, Eugene Cheatwood and wife Carolyn of Okemah, Freda Gilbert and husband Larry of Morrison, Dale Cheatwood and wife Phyllis of Okemah and Judy Bailey and husband Leon of Paden; 11 grandchildren, Landon Willis, Josephynne Cheatwood, Maisie Cheatwood, Crysten Cheatwood, Christopher Borjon, Casandra Blair, Elizabeth Rader, Christopher Rader, Alexander Rader, John Randall and Mahniya Randall and 9 great-grandchildren, Jesse James McCollom, Tressa Faye Willis, Emmy Jo Watkins, Callie Jo Borjon, Blakely Dallas Borjon, Sadie Blaire Borjon, Oaklynn June Blaire, Brandon Kuell Jr. and Tyleigh Jo Kuell.

Active pallbearers will be Steve Cheatwood, Gunnar Varner, Cody Lee Williams, Christopher Borjon, Landon Willis and Crysten Cheatwood.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Plum, Eugene Cheatwood, Dale Cheatwood, Pat Smith, Jim Smith (in absentia), Richard Shepard, Buzz Guinn and Steve Kouplen.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Donald Baker.

A complete obituary will be provided when available.