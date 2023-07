Okemah City Council to meet on Monday July 24 at 6:00 pm

The Okemah City Council is scheduled to meet on Monday July 24. One of the main items on the agenda reads as follows:

DISCUSSION AND TAKE POSSIBLE ACTION TO ENACT ORDINANCE NO. 2023-2 OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH, OKLAHOMA, AMENDING TITLE 4, CHAPTER 2, SECTION 4-2-3(A), OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH, OKLAHOMA, ENTITLED CLEANING TRASH, WEEDS AND GRASS; COSTS; LIEN; FOR THE PURPOSE OF DESIGNATING THE CITY MANAGER TO CARRY OUT THE DUTIES OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN SAID SECTION; AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Following the City Council meeting, the Okemah Economic Development Authority (comprised of all city council members) is also scheduled to meet.

Beside the routine approval of minutes and purchase orders, the Authority has listed on the agenda an Economic Update

There have been several areas discussed including a new hotel and Caseys . There are no specific items listed on the agenda to be discussed.

The last meeting scheduled for the evening is the Okemah Utilities Authority (Comprised of city council members).

Following the approval of purchase orders and minutes the agenda calls for the Authority to consider the following :

DISCUSSION AND TAKE POSSIBLE ACTION TO ADOPT RESOLUTION NO. 2023-13 OF THE OKEMAH CITY COUNCIL AND THE OKEMAH UTILITIES AUTHORITY AMENDING THE RULES AND REGULATIONS CONCERNING THE USE OF THE OKEMAH LAKE AND THE BENEFITS FOR THE EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH AND EMPLOYEES OF THE OKEMAH UTILITIES AUTHORITY. DISCUSSION AND TAKE POSSIBLE ACTION TO APPROVE A BOAT DOCK TRANSFER OF A PERMIT UPON THE SALE OF LAND FOR DEBORAH MATHIS. DISCUSSION OF CONTRACT WITH GREEN ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES. CONSIDER AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTION ON THE WATER TREATMENT PROJECT. DISCUSSION OF THE STATUS AND PROGRESS OF THE FOLLOWING PROJECTS:

17TH STREET LIFT STATION.

3RD STREET WATER MAIN UPGRADE.

WATER TREATMENT PLANT.

WATER AND SEWER LINE TO THE AIRPORT.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGE TO ATTEND ALL MEETINGS.