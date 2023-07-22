OSU Track & Field Announces John Oliver as Assistant Distance Coach, Josh Langley Promoted to Associate Head Coach

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State Track & Field and Cross Country has added John Oliver to its staff as an assistant distance coach and has promoted Josh Langley to associate head coach, it was announced today by Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Dave Smith.

Oliver spent the past six seasons at Purdue as an assistant distance coach, with the past two as the head cross country coach with the Boilermakers. Under his tutelage, the Boilermakers’ men’s cross country team qualified for the NCAA Championships three times in a row for the first time in 60 years. Purdue also earned their highest finish at the Big Ten Cross Country meet in 35 years with a second-place finish in 2018.

The Boilermakers also earned their highest finish in 69 years at the NCAA Cross Country Championships (11th) under Oliver and won their first regional championship in program history in 2019 at the Great Lakes Regional.

Prior to Purdue, Oliver was on Stanford distance staff that earned three straight podium finishes from 2014-16, including runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2016. During his time with the Cardinal, American distance legend Grant Fisher won an NCAA title in the outdoor 5,000 Meters in 2017.

Prior to his time at Stanford, Oliver spent four seasons at Syracuse as an assistant coach and director of operations.

In addition to Oliver’s hiring, assistant coach Josh Langley has been promoted to associate head coach ahead of his eighth season with the program.

During his time at OSU, Langley has redefined what it means for throws, multis, hurdles and vaults specialists to compete at Oklahoma State. Under his watch, 126 of Oklahoma State’s top-10 all-time performances in throws events, multis events and the pole vault in both indoor and outdoor competition have taken place.

Just this past season alone, Ariadni Adamopoulou took home the Big 12 title in the Pole Vault and over the past two seasons, Bailey Golden, Maddie Meiner and Olivija Vaitaityte have combined for the program’s first four multi appearances at the NCAA Championships.

