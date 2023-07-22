PURCELL MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE 210 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE IN CHICKASAW INDIAN COUNTRY

OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, MICHAEL CHARLES FIXICO, 45, of Purcell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison for sexual abuse, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On February 15, 2022, a 13-count Third Superseding Indictment was filed charging Fixico with multiple counts of sexual contact and abuse. On March 3, 2023, Fixico pleaded guilty to Count 7, sexual abuse. He was charged in federal court because he is an Indian and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation.

At a sentencing hearing on July 17, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge David L. Russell sentenced Fixico to serve 210 months in federal prison. In announcing the sentence, the court noted the seriousness of the offense, to afford deterrence to the criminal conduct, as well as the need to protect the public from further crimes by Fixico. Fixico will be required to register as a sex offender and was also placed on supervised release for the remainder of his natural life, under the supervision of the United States Probation Office.

This case is the result of investigations by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and the City of Purcell Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Arvo Mikkanen prosecuted the case.