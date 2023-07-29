Fishing Report July 23 2023

NORTHEAST

Birch: July 23. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 85°F and stained. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Copan: July 23. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (falling). Water temperature 80°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, powerbait, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around points, shorelines, and weed beds. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish fair on crickets around shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: July 20. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Paddlefish excellent on snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, riprap, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Striped hybrid and white bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures around points and below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around docks, main lake, and below the dam. Comments: White Bass activity remains strong on windy points and wherever the shad are hanging out. Mid lake islands at dusk and dawn are producing lots of white bass activity as well! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Bluegill sunfish good on small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, creek channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 80°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around main lake, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, powerbait, and tube jigs around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: July 24. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal (rising). Water temperature 88°F and murky. Striped hybrid and white bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around creek channels, flats, riprap, river channel, river mouth, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 23. Elevation is 6 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 85°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on flukes, jigs, and plastic baits around coves, inlet, riprap, river channel, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around channels, creek channels, dam, and main lake. White bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and shad around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: July 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 59°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and other. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening, and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and worms around main lake, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and shrimp around flats. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Spavinaw: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 87°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around flats and main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats. Black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: July 23. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Comments: Debris is floating throughout the lake from recent rains in the area. Anglers are finding more success with the black bass early in the morning, late evening, and throughout the night. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: July 24. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, and shad around creek channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: July 23. Elevation is below normal (stable). Water temperature 88°F and clear. Striped and striped hybrid bass fair on topwater lures around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

SOUTHEAST:

Broken Bow: July 23. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (falling). Water temperature 88°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 22. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 83°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around creek channels, docks, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped, striped hybrid, and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, rogues, and shad around discharge, tailwater, and below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 87°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, standing timber, and below the dam. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber, and below the dam. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 90°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, and riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 65°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, and worms around creek channels, spillway, and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 21. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on Alabama rig, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and other around brush structure, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber, and other. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, live bait, live shad, and worms around channels, dam, main lake, and riprap. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 21. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 85°F and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points. Black crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver and hot dogs below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 84°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway, and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around coves, river channel, rocks, weed beds, and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 88°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: July 20. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 90°F and clear. Striped bass fair on Alabama rig, live shad, and topwater lures around channels, dam, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, coves, docks, points, and river channel. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and rocks. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are good on topwater lures and live shad. They are being caught near Alberta creek and the Denison dam. Catfish are being caught on live shad and cut bait near river channels and flat areas. Crappie are being caught near and around brush piles in 8-22 ft of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: July 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 90°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around channels and main lake. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

Blue River Public Hunting and Fishing Area

Jul 25. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 80°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth Bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks, shorelines, weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, worms around brush structure, channels, rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, Fisheries biologist stationed at Blue River Public Hunting and Fishing Area.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 89°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, and shad around flats and shallows. White crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: July 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 80°F and stained. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 88°F and clear. White bass good on minnows and small lures. Comments: White bass good at the pipeline Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Waurika: July 23. Elevation is normal (falling). Water temperature 81°F and murky. Striped hybrid bass, white bass, and Saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and white crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, powerbait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, minnows, punch bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.