Mason School Supply List 2023-2024
Pre-K
1-Backpack
1 Rest Mat
3-24 ct. Crayola Brand Crayons
(NOT Washable, must contain Pink and Gray)
1 Regular size school box
4 Count Playdough (Playdough brand only
2 Reams Copy Paper
3 Disinfectant Wipes
1 Pkg. Dry Erase Markers (4 ct)
1-Three Prong Folder
Bovs: Gallon Zipper bags
Girls: Sandwich or Quart zipper bags
Small blanket (Optional)
Water bottle (Optional)
1- Pkg. baby wipes
1- Roll paper towels
Kindergarten
1 Backpack
1 Rest Mat (Put name on it)
5-24 ct. Crayola Brand Crayons
(NOT Washable, must contain Pink and Gray)
2 Small dry erase markers
1 Regular size school box
3 Reams of paper
1 Pkg. Quart size Ziplocks
2 Boxes tissue
4 Pkg. Clorox wipes
1 Baby wipes
1st Grade
2 – 24 ct box of crayons
3 Pink erasers
2 Pkg. #2 pencils (plain yellow)
1 Pkg. of glue sticks
1 School box
1 Pointed scissors
1 Back pack
2 Plastic folders
2 Four Pack Dry Erase Markers
1 Pair Ear Buds
1 Roll of Paper towels
1 Ziploc gallon or quart
1 Ream copy paper
2 Boxes Kleenex
2 Clorox wipes
2nd Grade
1 Small school box
2 Glue sticks
1 Pointed scissors
1 Back pack
1 Box Kleenex
1 Pair headphones
1 Ream of copy paper
3rd Grade
24 # 2 Pencils
1 Pointed scissors
2 24 ct. crayons
1 Pk pink erasers
1 Box colored pencils
1 Box of Markers
1 Pair Ear buds/headphones
1 Four Pack Dry Erase Markers
2 Boxes Kleenex
1 Pkg. gallon Ziplocks
1 Pkg. Clorox wipes
1 School box
4th Grade
2 Yellow highlighters
1 Box of Washable markers
1 Box Kleenex
1 Pkg. pink erasers
1 Backpack
1 Pair Ear Buds
1 Pkg. Map pencils
1 Pointed scissors
2 Pkgs. Dry erase markers
2 Pkgs. Loose leaf paper
1 Roll paper towels
1 Pkg gallon Ziplock bags
1 Pkg Quart size bags
1 Clorox wipes
5th – 8th Grade
6 Spiral notebooks (preferably perforation tear out)
1 Pkg. Map pencils
6 Pocket folders
1 Pkg. Pencils
1 Pkg. Glue sticks
1 Pkg. Mechanical pencils
1 Two inch 3 ring binder for Math
(7th & 8th Math)
1 Box Kleenex
1 Disinfectant wipes
7th – Basic Four Function Calculator
8-11 Grade T1-30XS Calculator
1 Pair ear buds