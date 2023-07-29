Mason School Supply List 2023-2024

Pre-K

1-Backpack

1 Rest Mat

3-24 ct. Crayola Brand Crayons

(NOT Washable, must contain Pink and Gray)

1 Regular size school box

4 Count Playdough (Playdough brand only

2 Reams Copy Paper

3 Disinfectant Wipes

1 Pkg. Dry Erase Markers (4 ct)

1-Three Prong Folder

Bovs: Gallon Zipper bags

Girls: Sandwich or Quart zipper bags

Small blanket (Optional)

Water bottle (Optional)

1- Pkg. baby wipes

1- Roll paper towels

Kindergarten

1 Backpack

1 Rest Mat (Put name on it)

5-24 ct. Crayola Brand Crayons

(NOT Washable, must contain Pink and Gray)

2 Small dry erase markers

1 Regular size school box

3 Reams of paper

1 Pkg. Quart size Ziplocks

2 Boxes tissue

4 Pkg. Clorox wipes

1 Baby wipes

1st Grade

2 – 24 ct box of crayons

3 Pink erasers

2 Pkg. #2 pencils (plain yellow)

1 Pkg. of glue sticks

1 School box

1 Pointed scissors

1 Back pack

2 Plastic folders

2 Four Pack Dry Erase Markers

1 Pair Ear Buds

1 Roll of Paper towels

1 Ziploc gallon or quart

1 Ream copy paper

2 Boxes Kleenex

2 Clorox wipes

2nd Grade

1 Small school box

2 Glue sticks

1 Pointed scissors

1 Back pack

1 Box Kleenex

1 Pair headphones

1 Ream of copy paper

3rd Grade

24 # 2 Pencils

1 Pointed scissors

2 24 ct. crayons

1 Pk pink erasers

1 Box colored pencils

1 Box of Markers

1 Pair Ear buds/headphones

1 Four Pack Dry Erase Markers

2 Boxes Kleenex

1 Pkg. gallon Ziplocks

1 Pkg. Clorox wipes

1 School box

4th Grade

2 Yellow highlighters

1 Box of Washable markers

1 Box Kleenex

1 Pkg. pink erasers

1 Backpack

1 Pair Ear Buds

1 Pkg. Map pencils

1 Pointed scissors

2 Pkgs. Dry erase markers

2 Pkgs. Loose leaf paper

1 Roll paper towels

1 Pkg gallon Ziplock bags

1 Pkg Quart size bags

1 Clorox wipes

5th – 8th Grade

6 Spiral notebooks (preferably perforation tear out)

1 Pkg. Map pencils

6 Pocket folders

1 Pkg. Pencils

1 Pkg. Glue sticks

1 Pkg. Mechanical pencils

1 Two inch 3 ring binder for Math

(7th & 8th Math)

1 Box Kleenex

1 Disinfectant wipes

7th – Basic Four Function Calculator

8-11 Grade T1-30XS Calculator

1 Pair ear buds