Okemah School supply list

Kindergarten:

24 Count Ticonderoga Pencils

4 Glue Sticks

1 Bottle Glue

5 Pkgs. Crayola Crayons (24 count)

1 Fiskars Scissors

3 Boxes Kleenex

2 Pink Erasers

1 Plastic School Box (Standard Size)

2 Pkgs. Baby Wipes

1 Box Crayola Markers (Broad line)

1 Box Quart Freezer bags (Boys)

1 Box Gallon Freezer bags (Girls)

3 Clorox Wipes

1 Set Ear Buds

3 Plastic Pocket Folders

1 Tri-fold Nap Mat

First Grade:

5 Pkgs. #2 Pencils (Dixon or Ticonderoga)

4 Pkgs. 24 Count Crayons

1 School Box

4 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Erasers

2 Expo Dry Erase Markers (student use)

1 Pair of Scissors

4 Glue Sticks

1 Pkg. Clorox Wipes

2 Plastic Folders with Prongs

1 Pkg. Gallon or Quart Ziplock Bags

1 Set Headphones for classroom use (No earbuds)

Second Grade:

1 Backpack

1 School Box

1 Elmer’s Glue

1 Sharp Fiskars Scissors

4-24 Count Crayons (Crayola Brand)

4 Boxes of Kleenex

5-10pk. of #2 Pencils (Dixon or Ticonderoga)

4 Glue Sticks

2-1 Subject Spiral Notebook (Wide-Ruled)

3 Pocket Folders with Prongs

1 Pkg. Pencil Top Erasers

2 Disinfecting Wipes

1 Pair over the Ear Headphones

Third Grade:

2 Boxes Crayola Crayons (24 Count)

4 Glue Sticks

3-10 pack Pencils

1 School Box

3 Boxes of Kleenex

3 Single Subject Spiral Notebooks

3 Plastic Folders with Pockets and Prong

1 Box Quart Ziploc Bags (Boys)

1 Box Gallon Ziploc Bags (Girls)

3 Pkg. Clorox Wipes

1 Pair of ear headphones

1 One Inch Binder

1 Pair of Adult Scissors

Fourth Grade:

1-Box Small School Box (to fit in backpack)

1 Earbuds or Headphones

2 Boxes of Crayons (24 count)

1 Pkg. of Dry Erase Chisel Tip Markers (4 count)

1 Pair Scissors

1 Pkg. Highlighters

2 Pkgs Glue Sticks

2 Pkgs. Wooden Pencils (24 count) No Mechanical Pencils

3 Boxes of Tissues

3 Plastic Folders with Holes (No prongs)

3 Pkgs. Pencil Top Erasers

1 Pkg. Astrobright Colored Paper

1 One inch Binder with Pockets

1 Box Quart Ziploc Bags (Boys)

1 Box Gallon Ziploc Bags (Girls)

Fifth Grade:

2 Boxes #2 Pencils (24 count)

1 Box Colored Pencils (24 Count)

1 Four pack or more of Glue Sticks

1 Bottle Elmers Glue

1 Box of Markers

1 Pkg. of Lined Paper

1 Pair of Scissors (Medium or Large)

3 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Clorox Wipes

1 Three-Holed punched Zipper Pouch

2 Big Pink Erasers

1-Four pack of Black (only) Expo Markers

1 Pack of Red Pens

3-Three hooded punched plastic folders (red, green and blue)

1 Two Inch Ring Binder or Trapper Keeper

1 Headphones/ Earbuds

1 Four Pack of Highlighters

1-Gallon Size Ziplock Bags (Boys)

1-Sandwich Size Ziplock Bags (Girls)

Fifth Grade Wish List:

Clear Plastic Cups

Plastic Spoons

Small Poster Boards

Paper Plates (small or large)

Astrobright Colored Paper

Paper Towels