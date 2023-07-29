Okemah School supply list
Okemah School supply list
Kindergarten:
24 Count Ticonderoga Pencils
4 Glue Sticks
1 Bottle Glue
5 Pkgs. Crayola Crayons (24 count)
1 Fiskars Scissors
3 Boxes Kleenex
2 Pink Erasers
1 Plastic School Box (Standard Size)
2 Pkgs. Baby Wipes
1 Box Crayola Markers (Broad line)
1 Box Quart Freezer bags (Boys)
1 Box Gallon Freezer bags (Girls)
3 Clorox Wipes
1 Set Ear Buds
3 Plastic Pocket Folders
1 Tri-fold Nap Mat
First Grade:
5 Pkgs. #2 Pencils (Dixon or Ticonderoga)
4 Pkgs. 24 Count Crayons
1 School Box
4 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Erasers
2 Expo Dry Erase Markers (student use)
1 Pair of Scissors
4 Glue Sticks
1 Pkg. Clorox Wipes
2 Plastic Folders with Prongs
1 Pkg. Gallon or Quart Ziplock Bags
1 Set Headphones for classroom use (No earbuds)
Second Grade:
1 Backpack
1 School Box
1 Elmer’s Glue
1 Sharp Fiskars Scissors
4-24 Count Crayons (Crayola Brand)
4 Boxes of Kleenex
5-10pk. of #2 Pencils (Dixon or Ticonderoga)
4 Glue Sticks
2-1 Subject Spiral Notebook (Wide-Ruled)
3 Pocket Folders with Prongs
1 Pkg. Pencil Top Erasers
2 Disinfecting Wipes
1 Pair over the Ear Headphones
Third Grade:
2 Boxes Crayola Crayons (24 Count)
4 Glue Sticks
3-10 pack Pencils
1 School Box
3 Boxes of Kleenex
3 Single Subject Spiral Notebooks
3 Plastic Folders with Pockets and Prong
1 Box Quart Ziploc Bags (Boys)
1 Box Gallon Ziploc Bags (Girls)
3 Pkg. Clorox Wipes
1 Pair of ear headphones
1 One Inch Binder
1 Pair of Adult Scissors
Fourth Grade:
1-Box Small School Box (to fit in backpack)
1 Earbuds or Headphones
2 Boxes of Crayons (24 count)
1 Pkg. of Dry Erase Chisel Tip Markers (4 count)
1 Pair Scissors
1 Pkg. Highlighters
2 Pkgs Glue Sticks
2 Pkgs. Wooden Pencils (24 count) No Mechanical Pencils
3 Boxes of Tissues
3 Plastic Folders with Holes (No prongs)
3 Pkgs. Pencil Top Erasers
1 Pkg. Astrobright Colored Paper
1 One inch Binder with Pockets
1 Box Quart Ziploc Bags (Boys)
1 Box Gallon Ziploc Bags (Girls)
Fifth Grade:
2 Boxes #2 Pencils (24 count)
1 Box Colored Pencils (24 Count)
1 Four pack or more of Glue Sticks
1 Bottle Elmers Glue
1 Box of Markers
1 Pkg. of Lined Paper
1 Pair of Scissors (Medium or Large)
3 Boxes of Kleenex
1 Clorox Wipes
1 Three-Holed punched Zipper Pouch
2 Big Pink Erasers
1-Four pack of Black (only) Expo Markers
1 Pack of Red Pens
3-Three hooded punched plastic folders (red, green and blue)
1 Two Inch Ring Binder or Trapper Keeper
1 Headphones/ Earbuds
1 Four Pack of Highlighters
1-Gallon Size Ziplock Bags (Boys)
1-Sandwich Size Ziplock Bags (Girls)
Fifth Grade Wish List:
Clear Plastic Cups
Plastic Spoons
Small Poster Boards
Paper Plates (small or large)
Astrobright Colored Paper
Paper Towels