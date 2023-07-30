Documentary on the Oklahoma State Capitol to be Shown in Two Upcoming Film Festivals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is excited to announce that the documentary “The People’s House” will be shown at this year’s DocOKC Film Festival in Oklahoma City and Fly Film Festival in Enid.

The film will be shown on Friday, August 4, at 7 p.m. inside The Auditorium at The Douglass, located at 600 N. High Ave. in Oklahoma City. A day or all-access pass to the film festival is required. It will include a ticket to the screening.

It will be shown again on Saturday, August 5, at 5:45 p.m. at the Gaslight Theatre, located at 221 N. Independence St. in Enid. A day or weekend pass to the film festival is required. It will include a ticket to the screening.

“The People’s House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol” is a short documentary that talks about the history of the Capitol, the importance of the building, the years-long restoration process, its resilience over the decades and more. Interviewees include Trait Thompson, executive director of the OHS, former project manager for the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration project and author of “The Oklahoma State Capitol”; Dr. Bob Blackburn, former executive director of the OHS; former governors including George Nigh and Frank Keating; and Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of civil rights leader Clara Luper. It is narrated by John Erling, a former Tulsa radio host inducted into the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame. The film was directed by Oklahoma native Bryan Beasley and produced with support from the Inasmuch Foundation and Oklahoma Historical Society.

The trailer features a four-minute drone tour of the Capitol building with a glimpse into the House and Senate chambers, the Supreme Court, the Blue Room and more.

The film will eventually be shown in the Oklahoma State Capitol Museum, located on the ground floor of the Capitol. It will be submitted to other film festivals around the country and available on YouTube at a later date.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.