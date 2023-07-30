Notification of walkaway:

Devon A. Conway #710759

VINITA, OKLA. – Devon A. Conway (ODOC #710759), an inmate at Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla., unlawfully walked away at approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 29, 2023.

Inmate Conway, 33, is a Hispanic male serving a multiple sentences out of Jackson County for endangering others with eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and bringing contraband (drugs) into jail.

If you see Inmate Conway or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.