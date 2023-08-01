Dustin “Dusty” Scott Collins

Dustin “Dusty” Scott Collins, a life long resident of Paden, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, July 30th, 2023 at the age of 60. Dusty was born on November 19th, 1962 in Oklahoma City. He was one of five children born to Robert “Bob” and Eunice (Smith) Collins. Dusty was raised in Paden and was a 1981 graduate of Paden High School.

Following high school, Dusty went to work in the oilfield. He started out working pump wells for seven years before going to work for Kerr McGee/Citgo as an oil and grease blender. He worked for many years for Kerr McGee/Citgo, retiring in 2007.

Dusty enjoyed the simple things in life. He never needed much to make him happy. Dusty enjoyed fishing, noodling and hunting but he was his happiest with his family, enjoying his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours traveling and supporting his children as they competed in different sports throughout their childhood. Dusty’s favorite past time was his almost daily cruise down the dirt roads.

Dusty was preceded in death by his father, Bob Collins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Eunice Collins, of Paden; his loving wife, Lisa Marie Collins of the home; his son, Rowdy Collins and his wife, Lacie, of Paden; two daughters, Abby Gregory and her husband, Trey, of Prague and Scotti Curry and her husband, Ryan, of Moore; two grandchildren, Dusti Gregory and Keaton Curry; two brothers, Rocky Collins and his wife, Pam, of Prague and Kip Collins and his wife, Becky, of Paden; two sisters, Terry Clark and her husband, Don, of Shawnee and Robin Turner and her husband, Brad, of Bristow and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden, with Curtis Watts officiating. The family will accept guest from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.