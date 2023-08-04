Annual Tax-Free Weekend is An Opportunity to Shop Small

Certain clothing and footwear items will be exempt from sales tax Friday, August 4 through August 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 3, 2023) – Ahead of the annual Tax-Free Weekend, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) here in Oklahoma is encouraging consumers to shop small. The sales tax holiday, which begins on Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday, is a great opportunity to support local businesses, NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse said in a statement.

“Study after study demonstrates that shopping small keeps more hard-earned dollars within a community. Local job creators sponsor everything from school fundraisers to little league teams. As families purchase new clothes for the school year, our hope is that they’ll take advantage of the tax-free weekend and consider purchasing from small businesses.”

Background:

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, items that qualify for Tax-Free Weekend include any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the body, and the sales price is less than $100.

For more information on the tax holiday and qualifying purchases, CLICK HERE.

