Funeral services for Brittany Ann Taylor will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Pigeon Family Cemetery in Salem.

Brittany Ann Taylor was born July 29, 1988 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Darryl Chalepah and Joyce Taylor. She passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the age of 35.

Brittany enjoyed playing softball, going on walks and especially spending time with her kids.

She is preceded in death by her mother, her aunt, Sandra Foley; two nieces, Neveah and Emmalynn Taylor and grandparents, Geneva and Russell Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Joshua and Jocelyn Taylor; her sister, Ashlee Taylor of Okemah; her father, Darryl Chalepah of Lawton; three nieces, Cristian Taylor, Joseph Ruiz and Darian Ruiz and great-aunt, Priscilla Tecumseh.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.