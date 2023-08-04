Okfuskee County Free Fair Hay Show and Lamb Lead

Pre-Entry Deadline August 18

The 2023 Okfuskee County Free Fair will be held September 6 – 9 at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds, 1201 E. Columbia in Okemah. A pre-entry deadline of Friday, August 18 is set for Hay Show exhibits for forage to be analyzed. August 18 is also the pre-entry deadline for Lamb Lead Exhibits for prizes to be attained. Pre-entries are to be submitted to the OSU Extension Center. Fair books are available at the OSU Extension Center.

For more information about the County Fair, contact any of the following County Fair Board members: Audra Neal, Tracy Dean, Dakota Gormley, Chris Cheatwood, Mark Clark, Jerold Smith, Kyle Cheatwood, Buck Rich, or Wade Collins or the OSU Extension Office at 918-623-0641.