SPECIAL MEETING OF HOUSING STANDARDS BOARD

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2023, @ 6:00 P.M.

OKEMAH CITY HALL, 502 WEST BROADWAY, OKEMAH, OK

AGENDA:

1) MEETING CALLED TO ORDER AND FLAG SALUTE.

2) ROLL CALL AND DECLARATION OF QUORUM.

3)APPROVAL OF MINUTES.

4)SWEARING IN OF NEW MEMBER, WHO WILL REPRESENT AT-LARGE WARD.

5) DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION TO ELECT CHAIRMAN, VICE-CHAIRMAN

AND SECRETARY.

PUBLIC APPEARANCES.

7) DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE APPROVAL FOR ABATEMENT AND BID OPENING

FOR PROPERTY:

NO. 21 FOR DILAPIDATION NO. 29 FOR GRASS, WEEDS &/OR TRASH NO. 35 FOR GRASS, WEEDS &/OR TRASH

NO. 36 FOR GRASS, WEEDS &/OR TRASH

8) DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON APPROVING MEETINGS OF THE CITY

OF OKEMAH HOUSING STANDARDS BOARD BEING AIRED LIVE VIA FACEBOOK.

9)CODE ENFORCEMENT REPORT.

10)COMMENTS AND INQUIRIES FROM BOARD MEMBERS

11) ADJOURNMENT. This agenda was posted in public view at the Okemah City Hall, 502 West

Broadway, Okemah, Oklahoma, prior to 6:00 p.m., on August 4th, 2023

Relena Haddox

City Clerk