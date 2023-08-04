SSC Extends Office Hours Ahead of Aug. 14 Start Date

With the fall semester beginning Aug. 14, Seminole State College will hold extended enrollment hours to cater to prospective and returning student schedules from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12.

During the week of Aug. 7, SSC will provide guided campus tours, along with complimentary t-shirts and popcorn for attending students. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle with the chance to win either a $250 or $500 tuition waiver. The drawing for the raffle is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Special extended office hours will be offered in admissions, financial aid, advising, testing, the business office and the bookstore. These extended hours will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7, 8, and 10. However, the offices will be closed during the morning of Aug. 9 for faculty and staff in-service, reopening from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Aug. 11, offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extended hours enrollment event will conclude on Aug. 12, with offices open to prospective students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Normal office hours will resume on Monday, Aug. 14, with operational hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

At SSC, students have the flexibility to choose from a wide range of face-to-face and online courses. The college offers 18 transfer degree programs, including concentrations in agriculture, art, biology, business, child development, computer science, criminal justice, elementary education, health, physical education and recreation, health sciences, language arts, liberal studies, pre-engineering, psychology, secondary education, and social sciences. Additionally, the college provides five workforce degree programs in business technology, medical laboratory technology, nursing, and physical therapy assistant.

Prospective students seeking information on available courses can contact the Advising Office at 405-382-9797 or advising@sscok.edu. For assistance with financial aid, students can reach out to the Financial Aid Office at 405-382-9247 or finaid@sscok.edu.

For the convenience of students preferring online education, many degree programs are offered 100 percent online. Those interested in remote learning options can contact the Online Degree Office by phone at (405) 382-9577 or via email at online@sscok.edu.

For additional enrollment information regarding in-person courses, students can contact the College’s Admissions Office at 405-382-9230, admissions@sscok.edu, or visit the Walkingstick Student Services Building, located alongside Highway 9 on the south side of the campus.

For more detailed information about course offerings and the current class schedule, prospective students can visit Seminole State College’s website at www.sscok.edu.