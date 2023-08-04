Weaver calls national law enforcement conference held in OKC ‘tremendous success’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, extended his thanks to all the members of law enforcement who traveled across the country to participate in the national summer conference for CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., held in Oklahoma City July 26-30. Weaver, one of 21 national CALEA commissioners, also praised the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD), the host agency for the event.

“This conference was a tremendous success, and I really want to extend my thanks to OBNDD, the City of Oklahoma City, and all who helped with this national meeting,” Weaver said. “We had nearly 500 attendees with representatives from 66 law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. and we were grateful for the opportunity to showcase the great state of Oklahoma.”

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The CALEA accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA standards and have been awarded accreditation by the commission.

Weaver served in law enforcement for over 28 years and retired in 2015 as director of OBNDD. He was first appointed to serve as a CALEA commissioner in 2021.

“CALEA is considered the gold standard in public safety, helping law enforcement agencies strengthen crime prevention and control, solidify interagency cooperation and coordination, and increase community and staff confidence in law enforcement agencies,” Weaver said. “It was an honor for Oklahoma to host this national conference, and I look forward to continuing my work through CALEA and in the Senate to support our law enforcement agencies.”