2024 Community Services Block Grant Plan Public Comment Period and Public Hearing

The State of Oklahoma Federal Fiscal Year 2024 & 2025 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) State Application and Plan is available in draft form for public comment. The public comment period regarding the draft plan will be open until August 25, 2023.

Written comments concerning the draft plan may be submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Community Development, 900 N. Stiles Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104, or by email to Shellie Schlegel, using “CSBG State Plan Draft Comment” in the subject line. Comments received after 5:00 p.m on August 25, 2023 will not be accepted.

More information about the CSBG program can be found on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website.