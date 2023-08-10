$1 Million Investment in Aero Education by Oklahoma Aeronautics; Oklahoma Leads the Nation Again for Aviation High Schools in 2023

|
Aerospace and Defense is a significant economic engine in the state with over 1,100 companies providing 120,000 direct jobs. The Commission regularly connects AOPA schools, AERO Education Grant recipients, and other aviation minded programs to our airports and those passionate aviators to inspire young students as well as adult Oklahomans to choose aviation and aerospace as a possible career path.
|Oklahoma Aeronautics approved grants totaling $502,885 and will provide over $1 million to AOPA schools, aerospace programs, and aviation-centric organizations during the FY2024 budget year. For photos of the 71 awardees and information about their program, visit our Facebook Aero Ed Page. LIKE and SHARE!
Each individual photo and caption will be uploaded to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Aero Education page in alphabetical order by the close of business today. Please refresh your browser and check back as we get photos and information posted.
WATCH >> Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Meeting 08-09-23
- Ada City Public Schools, $5,680
- Alva High School, $2,800
- Ardmore High School, $1,600
- Cameron University, $2,495
- Charles Page Freshman Academy, $1,890
- Chelsea Public Schools, $7,239
- Claremore NJROTC, $2,697
- Collinsville Public Schools, $6,000
- Cushing High School, $1,430
- Deer Creek Public Schools, $1,600
- Dove Schools of Oklahoma, $5,000
- Durant Public Schools, $1,375
- East Central University, $3,640
- ECHO Homeschool Extension, $2,250
- Elmore City Pernell Public Schools, $5,525
- Enid Public Schools, $15,138
- FIRST, $7,500
- Grandfield Public Schools, $550
- Great Plains Technology, $7,350
- Grove High School, $5,250
- Ketchum High School, $2,257
- Kingfisher Public Schools, $7,962
- KISS Institute for Practical Robotics, $10,500
- Lawton High School, $9,000
- Lexington High School, $6,800
- McAlester Public School, $6,000
- Mid-Del Technology Center, $9,700
- Moore Norman Technology Center, $2,617
- Mustang High School, $4,200
- Norman Public Schools, $13,590
- Oilton Public Schools, $5,100
- Oklahoma CareerTech Foundation, $10,000
- Oklahoma Engineering Foundation, Inc., $4,000
- Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation, $1,500
- Oklahoma Science & Engineering Foundation First Lego League, $5,000
- Oklahoma State University Speedfest, $17,000
- Oklahoma State University (Tulsa) Girls in Aviation Day, $2,700
- Paoli Public Schools, $6,925
- Pauls Valley High School, $5,100
- Pawhuska Schools, $5,000
- Piedmont Public Schools, $7,576
- Ponca City Regional Airport, $7,500
- Port of Muskogee, $2,300
- Pryor Public Schools, $ 8,000
- Putnam City Schools (North), $4,400
- Redeemed Flying Corps, $10,000
- Rose State College, $15,000
- Route 66 Flight School, $2,808
- Sallisaw Public Schools, $6,000
- Seminole High School, $6,450
- Southeastern Oklahoma State University, $10,000
- Southern Tech, $10,000
- STARBASE Oklahoma, Inc., $25,000
- Stillwater Public Schools, $5,994
- Stroud Public Schools, $4,000
- Tahlequah High School, $6,900
- Terra Verde Discovery School, $630
- Tri County Tech, $10,000
- True Sky Credit Union Foundation*/Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, $12,500
- Tulsa Community WorkAdvance, $10,000
- Tupelo High School, $5,325
- Tuttle High School, $6,750
- Union Public Schools, $27,400
- University of Oklahoma, $42,000
- Washington Public Schools, $5,300
- Watts Public Schools, $3,082
- Weatherford Public Schools, $12,500
- Wright City Public Schools, $7,100
- Wyandotte Public Schools, $8,225
- Wynnewood High School, $5,700