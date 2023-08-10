Council gives City Manager more authority

By R.L. Thompson

The Okemah City Council met on Monday night, July 24 at 6:00 p.m at the Okemah City Hall. Mayor Ron Gott, Vice Mayor Ronnie Lucas, Councilman Brandon Anderson and Councilman Wayne Bacon were in attendance. Councilwoman Jennifer Mack was absent.

After the pledge of allegiance, the council approve the minutes of the previous meeting, and purchase orders without discussion or comment.

The agenda was routine except for item number six on the agenda. This item called for the council to discuss and take possible action to enact ordinance No. 2023-2 amending Title 4, Chapter 2, Section 4-2-3 (A), of the Code of Okemah.

After reading the agenda item, Mayor Gott read the proposed ordinance change. It is as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH, OKLAHOMA,

AMENDING TITLE 4, CHAPTER 2, SECTION 4-2-3(A), OF THE CODE

OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH, OKLAHOMA, ENTITLED CLEANING

TRASH, WEEDS AND GRASS; COSTS; LIEN; FOR THE PURPOSE OF

DESIGNATING THE CITY MANAGER TO CARRY OUT THE DUTIES

OF THE CITY COUNCIL IN SAID SECTION; AND DECLARING AN

EMERGENCY.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OKEMAH, OKLAHOMA:

SECTION 1. AMENDMENT TO CITY CODE:

Title 4, Chapter 2, Section 4-2-3(A) of the City Code of the City of Okemah, is hereby

amended to read as follows:

1-2-3: CLEANING TRASH, WEEDS AND GRASS; COSTS; LIEN:

A. City Authority; Administration:

1. The City may cause property within the City limits to be cleaned of trash and weeds

and/or grass to be cut or mowed in accordance with the provisions of this section.

2. The City Manager is hereby designated by the City to carry out the duties of the City

Council in this section.

SECTION 2: EMERGENCY CLAUSE:

It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the public health, peace and safety

of the City of Okemah and the inhabitants thereof, an emergency is hereby declared to exist by

reason whereof, this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and

approval, as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED and the Emergency Clause voted upon separately and passed

this 24th day of July, 2023.

Following the reading of the proposed amendment, there was no discussion. Councilman Bacon made the motion to approve and Vice Mayor Lucas seconded the motion. The new ordinance was approved 4-0. The council also approved the emergency clause by the same vote make the ordinance effective immediately.

When asked about the reason for the change the following reason was given. Currently the code enforcement officer, Kimberly Bradshaw, has authority along with the Housing Authority to say this property’s grass exceeds the 12 inch limit and they need to be notified. Since the Housing Authority only meets once per month, the city needed someone else in order to have two signatures on notification letters and possible citations instead of just one. The Council voted to give that authority to City Manager Kristi Lesley.

Therefore, the perceived violation will not have to be taken before the Housing Authority to be addressed. It will now be addressed by the code enforcement officer and the city manager.