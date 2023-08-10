Kenneth Edward McCurry

Kenneth Edward McCurry “Kenny,” was born July 15, 1964, in Fresno, California to Lige Edward “E.L.” and Janie Ruth (Brady) McCurry. Kenny grew up in Clovis, CA with his family. He passed away in Tulsa on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 59 years of age.

Kenny enjoyed the outdoors with his family and friends. He was a member of the Oklahoma Classic Bronco Group and held the title “Trail Guide” for 9 years. He had a passion for his classic broncos and turning wrenches on them and anything else with a motor. He was famous for his knowledge and ability to fix just about anything that ran. He also loved to hunt and proudly displayed his best deer head on his family room wall and in ink on his arm. Fishing with his kids and spending time in his shop with them always filled his heart with joy.

His survivors include his wife Royanne McCurry, mother, Janie McCurry, sons, Brady McCurry and wife Tori, and Colton McCurry and wife Mariah, stepchildren, Ashley Long and fiancé James Dignan, Ainsley Ryan and husband Daniel, Bayley Adams and husband Tyler, Hadley Rybski and fiancé Erica Jones, and Army Specialist Richard Rybski II and wife Katie. Kenny was the oldest sibling to Robert McCurry, Sr., and wife Shelly, Steve McCurry and wife Melissa, and Jeanne Kerney and husband Bryan. He bragged about his 17 grandchildren and love his numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, “E.L.” McCurry, paternal grandparents, Troy and Opal McCurry, and his maternal grandparents, John and Linnia Brady.