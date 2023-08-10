North 3740 Road will be closed in Okfuskee County beginning August 7th through the end of October

North 3740 Road in Okemah is expected to be closed for 90 days. The closure is necessary to place a new bridge that carries traffic over the creek by Greenleaf Baptist Church.

The road will be closed to through traffic. MCNDOT advises drivers to use extra caution in the area and plan accordingly for delays caused by the detour.

If you would like any further details, please contact The Muscogee Nation Department of Transportation 918-549-2711.