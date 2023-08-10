Tulsa beekeeping workshop available in September

By Gail Ellis

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University Extension will host a Beekeeping Basics Workshop on September 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tulsa County OSU Extension Center, 4116 E. 15th in Tulsa.

The event will provide basic information on honey production as well as the care and maintenance of bees. Members of the public are welcome to learn about basic bee and hive care, equipment needs, bee types, hive diseases and health. The workshop will also cover making and selling honey and offer budget guidance on financially managing a beehive operation. Featured speakers include Jon Zawislak, apiculture and urban entomology specialist at the University of Arkansas.

A $20 registration fee will cover the cost of lunch. To reserve a spot at the workshop, contact the Tulsa County Extension office at 918-746-3700. The class size is limited to 50 participants.

The event is sponsored by the Southern Risk Management Education Center. For more information, contact JJ Jones at 580-332-7011 orjj.jones@okstate.edu.