Sen. Newhouse announces he will not seek reelection

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, announced Friday that he would not be seeking a third term in 2024. Newhouse, whose district covers Bixby, south Tulsa, and parts of Jenks and Glenpool, was first elected in 2016 and then ran unopposed in 2020.

“Serving in our Oklahoma Legislature has been both rewarding and demanding, and I’m grateful to my constituents who entrusted me to represent them,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse is a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and currently is serving on Reserve military orders to Fleet Cyber Command, the Navy’s presence at the National Security Agency outside of Washington, D.C.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Senate District 25. I look forward to serving them and my country in a new role,” Newhouse said. “I will continue to work closely with my constituents and my fellow members as I complete my eighth and final year in the Oklahoma Senate.”

He added that this is his first assignment to a government intelligence agency. Newhouse’s 23-year military career has included combat missions as a Navy carrier pilot during the Iraq War and several recent deployments with U.S. Special Operations to Africa, including Niger, Libya, and Somalia.